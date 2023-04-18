MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.23%.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
