MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 million.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

About MainStreet Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. State Street Corp raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

