Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Separately, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,073,000.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 451 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

About Cambria Global Real Estate ETF

The Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively-managed to provide exposure to the real estate sector and its related industries. Stocks are selected using Cambrias multi-factor algorithm. BLDG was launched on Sep 24, 2020 and is managed by Cambria.

