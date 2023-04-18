Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.67. 520,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,898. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $616.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.38. The company has a market capitalization of $262.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

