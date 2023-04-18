Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,251. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

