Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $8.92 Million in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,000. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 2.85% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE remained flat at $45.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,081. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

