Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $20.92 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.55. 265,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,757. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

