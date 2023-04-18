Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.31. The stock had a trading volume of 218,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.