Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.97. 32,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,235. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $266.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

