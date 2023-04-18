Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $81,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,694,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,051,691. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

