Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. 75,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,797. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

