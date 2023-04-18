Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 105 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.17. 725,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,960. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.47. The stock has a market cap of $352.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

