Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,431 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after acquiring an additional 432,479 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $54.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

