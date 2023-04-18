Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Magna Gold Price Performance
MGLQF opened at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. Magna Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.00 and a twelve month high of C$0.66.
Magna Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magna Gold (MGLQF)
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.