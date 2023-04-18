Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.1% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL traded up $28.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.98. The company had a trading volume of 382,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,789. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.55 and a 200-day moving average of $190.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $315.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.