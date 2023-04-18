M Winkworth PLC (WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90 on May 18th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M Winkworth Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of WINK opened at GBX 180.18 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £22.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.89. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.
About M Winkworth
