Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.45. 68,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,011,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYEL. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 318,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

