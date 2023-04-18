Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) versus China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 Luminar Technologies $40.70 million 54.44 -$445.94 million ($1.25) -4.80

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Zenix Auto International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% Luminar Technologies -1,095.73% -771.53% -58.63%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Zenix Auto International and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Luminar Technologies 1 2 3 0 2.33

Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.77, suggesting a potential upside of 112.88%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Zenix Auto International beats Luminar Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

(Get Rating)

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.