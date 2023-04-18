Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $225.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average is $228.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.