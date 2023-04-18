Loudon Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,779. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

