Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.92. 191,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,316. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.