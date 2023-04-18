Loudon Investment Management LLC Makes New $780,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.52.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.29. 66,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.12. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

