Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $127.42. 1,615,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.89. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

