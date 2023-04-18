Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for 2.2% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Polaris worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Polaris Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on PII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

PII traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.35. 91,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,513. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

