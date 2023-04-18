Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 3,190 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 1.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 470,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $147.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

