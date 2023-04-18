London Stock Exchange Group plc (LNSTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 8th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($111.37) to GBX 8,800 ($108.90) in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

