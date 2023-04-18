Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.60-26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0-66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.67 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $489.64 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.21 and its 200 day moving average is $467.60. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.