Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $507.99

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $507.99 and last traded at $504.72, with a volume of 380769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.60. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

