Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $489.64 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

