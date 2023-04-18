loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 3% Higher

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 52,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 483,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
loanDepot Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.