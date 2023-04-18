loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 3% Higher

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 52,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 483,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $162,233.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,414,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,344,722.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 908,879 shares of company stock worth $1,916,587 over the last three months. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.