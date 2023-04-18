Lisk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003704 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $153.89 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004689 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001062 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,803,100 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

