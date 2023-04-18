Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 3.3% Higher

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.18. 41,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 315,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,228,000 after buying an additional 421,609 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 63,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 114,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

