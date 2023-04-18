LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 113,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,206. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About LifeMD

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

