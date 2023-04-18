Lido DAO One Day Volume Tops $63.90 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $63.90 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for $2.50 or 0.00008277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,229,962 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

