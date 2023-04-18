Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,118 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 7.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Liberty Global worth $161,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 318.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 164.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LBTYK stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

