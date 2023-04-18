LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 981,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 49.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LendingTree by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingTree Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

TREE stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.25. 189,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

