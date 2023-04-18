LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.24

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $10.18. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 155,765 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,447.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

