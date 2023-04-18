Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $122.69. 209,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,840. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

