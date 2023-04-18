Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LIN traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.08. 250,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.96. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $365.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.