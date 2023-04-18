Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 10,989 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 29,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,436. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

