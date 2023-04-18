Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 10,755 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKX. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

NYSE PKX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. 215,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

