Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. 4,194,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

