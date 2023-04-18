Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 2.2% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after buying an additional 364,594 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 730.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 271,975 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 309,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 296,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,151. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

