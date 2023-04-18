Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. FBN Securities lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.92. The company had a trading volume of 94,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $145.46.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

