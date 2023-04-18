Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.76. 282,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,659. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.46.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

