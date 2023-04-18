Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

AVGO stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $630.27. 278,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,614. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $262.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average is $555.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

