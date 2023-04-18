Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWR stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

