Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWD stock opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

