Legacy Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

