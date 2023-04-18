Legacy Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

