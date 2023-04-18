Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $698.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $677.16 and its 200 day moving average is $684.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

